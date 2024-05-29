Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of C$258.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.80 million.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$27.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Several research firms have commented on LB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.01.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

