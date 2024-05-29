Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Lear by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Lear by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.46. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

