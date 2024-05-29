Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,391. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

