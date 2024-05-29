Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 420,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 808,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lichen China Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LICN opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Lichen China has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

