Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 420,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 808,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Lichen China Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of LICN opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Lichen China has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.
About Lichen China
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lichen China
- What does consumer price index measure?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Lichen China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lichen China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.