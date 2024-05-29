Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $116.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

