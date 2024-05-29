Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.09% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.63. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,213 shares of company stock valued at $834,222 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

