LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,478,000 after buying an additional 382,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,002,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,244,000 after buying an additional 383,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

