Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $468.66 and last traded at $467.35. Approximately 513,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,083,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 139,025 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.