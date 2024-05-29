Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $437.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $515.00 to $437.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.37.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $295.25 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.91 and a 200-day moving average of $429.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,289,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.