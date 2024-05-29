Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$16.97 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.38. The company has a market cap of C$13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

