Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.69. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Lyons Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

About Lyons Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.