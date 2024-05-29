MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 21,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.