Maintel (LON:MAI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 254.56 ($3.25). 5,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £35.90 million, a PE ratio of -675.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.17.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

