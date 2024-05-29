ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.10%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

