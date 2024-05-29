Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.54

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.54 and last traded at C$36.52, with a volume of 464987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.30.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.90. The company has a current ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The stock has a market cap of C$64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6818642 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

