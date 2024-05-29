Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.14.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

