Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

MLM opened at $570.32 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $597.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

