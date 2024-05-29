Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.95

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.86, with a volume of 13827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Leede Jones Gab raised Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DR
Medical Facilities Trading Up 0.2 %
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of C$166.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$151.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.4764268 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medical Facilities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.