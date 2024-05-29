Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $93.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. 637,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 684,484 shares.The stock last traded at $56.08 and had previously closed at $59.99.
MRUS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
