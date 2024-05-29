Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.81 million, a PE ratio of 672.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

