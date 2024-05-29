MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,678.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $81,073,228. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,675.35 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,448.03 and its 200-day moving average is $966.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.05 and a beta of 3.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

