MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stake Raised by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 225.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,675.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,448.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $966.13.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock worth $81,073,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

