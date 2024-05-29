MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $2,047.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,793.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,675.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -250.05 and a beta of 3.00. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $266.00 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,448.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $966.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,744.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $81,073,228 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

