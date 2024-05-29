MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance
Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42.
MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile
