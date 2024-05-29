Middlefield Banc Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $176.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

