MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 15th

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

MillerKnoll has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

