Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Minerals Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTX. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Minerals Technologies

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $649,577.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $649,577.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.