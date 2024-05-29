Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.53

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 10680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.