Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Buys 47 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 47 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($178.88).

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4,250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 245.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 194.80 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.50 ($3.94).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.45) to GBX 325 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($3.93).

About Mitchells & Butlers

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.