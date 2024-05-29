Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in May

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,744,000 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the April 30th total of 3,106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,585.5 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

