Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.91 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.91 ($0.09). Approximately 2,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 773,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

Mkango Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

