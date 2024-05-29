Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 66 ($0.84) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 100 ($1.28).

Mobico Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of MCG opened at GBX 55.85 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £342.97 million, a PE ratio of -187.10 and a beta of 1.49. Mobico Group has a 1 year low of GBX 52.75 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.07 ($1.41). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.98.

Insider Activity at Mobico Group

In other news, insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total value of £8,332.80 ($10,642.15). In related news, insider Nigel Pocklington acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,183.91). Also, insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £8,332.80 ($10,642.15). 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

