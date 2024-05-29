Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 261.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Insider Transactions at Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Modiv Industrial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $101,438. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDV

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.