Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Momentus Price Performance
Shares of MNTSW stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Momentus
