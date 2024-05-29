Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Momentus Price Performance

Shares of MNTSW stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

