Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Monarch Casino & Resort has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCRI
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monarch Casino & Resort
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Which of These 3 Beaten Down Stocks Would You Own?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.