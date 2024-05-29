Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Monarch Casino & Resort has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

