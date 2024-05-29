MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.57.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $335.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.76 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.43 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

