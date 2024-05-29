Morgan Stanley Lowers BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BOX by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 802,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 796,934 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $19,606,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,882,000 after buying an additional 699,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

