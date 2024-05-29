MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 2.4 %

MSM stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,088,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after buying an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $16,571,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.