MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$54.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

TSE MTY opened at C$43.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$43.34 and a 12-month high of C$68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6784566 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

