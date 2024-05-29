Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

