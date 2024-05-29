National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

National Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBHC. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

