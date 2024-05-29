Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

