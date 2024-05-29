Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 5,595 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.10% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1878 per share. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

