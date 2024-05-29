Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 1,041 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $992,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,128 shares of company stock worth $38,053,129 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $269.15 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

