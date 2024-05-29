Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 1,620 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 31.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,661 shares of company stock worth $3,756,663. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

