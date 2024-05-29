Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 6,372 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.