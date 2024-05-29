Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.