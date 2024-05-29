Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $248,000 Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

GUT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.