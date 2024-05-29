Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $259,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

KRE stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

