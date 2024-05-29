Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,581,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

